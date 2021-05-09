Nicola Sturgeon: UK Government showing lack of respect for Scottish democracy

Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said it would be “absurd and completely outrageous” if the UK Government went to court to block a second independence referendum.She stated: “For this to end up in court, which is not something I ever want to see, it would mean a Conservative government had refused to respect the democratic wishes of the Scottish people and the outcome of a democratic election and tried to go to the Supreme Court to overturn Scottish democracy.”
