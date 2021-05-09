3 injured in Times Square shooting

Two women and a 4-year-old girl, believed to be innocent bystanders, were wounded in a shooting at New York’s Times Square, according to New York police.
CNN’s Alison Kosik has more.
Two women and a 4-year-old girl, believed to be innocent bystanders, were wounded in a shooting at New York’s Times Square, according to New York police.
CNN’s Alison Kosik has more.
The man accused of shooting three people in Times Square made his first court appearance before a judge in Florida on Thursday;..
CBS2's Cory James has the latest on the investigation and the conditions of the three victims.