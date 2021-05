Chinese rocket segment falls back on earth and crashes, where in Indian Ocean?| Oneindia News

After days of speculation over where the 18-tonne segment of a Chinese rocket would fall, finally it has happend.

As the large segment re-entered the earth's atmosphere, it disintegrated over the Indian Ocean on Sunday according to the Chinese space agency.

#ChineseRocket #ChineseRocketSegment #LongMarch5BRocket