Elon Musk's Tesla Cybertruck drew admiring crowds outside the Saturday Night Live studios in New York.

The eccentric billionaire, who founded Tesla and Space X, made his debut on the hit NBC comedy show on 8 May.

In his introduction he described himself as "the first person with Asperger's" to host the show.

It was also the first global livestream of SNL.