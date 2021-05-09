Microsoft reportedly shelves its Chrome OS competitor, Windows 10X

Microsoft has been trying to build a lighter version of Windows for more than 10 years without success.

The latest effort, Windows 10X, has reportedly now been shelved, in favour of improving Windows 10 instead.

According to Mashable, Windows 10X will no longer ship this year, and the OS will likely never arrive in its current form.

Microsoft had originally been planning to deliver Windows 10X, a more lightweight and simplified version of Windows, alongside new dual-screen devices like the Surface Neo.