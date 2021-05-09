1,000 bed COVID hospital to begin operations in MP's Sagar soon

A 1,000-bed hospital is being built for COVID patients in Madhya Pradesh's Sagar district which will start functioning from the end of this month.

According to District Collector Deepak Singh construction work of the hospital in full swing and the hospital will be completed within the next three weeks.

"This month, a target has been set to commission the 1,000 bed hospital.

The work is going on very fast.

Hopefully, in the next two weeks, we will complete the civil work.

We will start the hospital by making arrangements in the next one week."