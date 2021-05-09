Uttarakhand imposes one-week lockdown amid COVID surge

Uttarakhand Minister Subodh Uniyal on May said, "Uttarakhand government has decided to impose 'COVID Curfew' between 6 am on May 11 and 6 am on May 18 across the state to contain the spread of the disease.

Essential services will be allowed during this period." "Interstate travellers will now have to produce negative RT-PCR result not older than 72 hours and will have to register themselves on the Dehradun administration's portal.

People of Uttarakhand coming from outside will have to undergo 7-day isolation," he added.