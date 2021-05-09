Covid update: 23 Delhi patients 'missing'; black fungus alert in Gujarat

From almost 2 dozen patients reportedly going 'missing' from a Delhi hospital, to Gujarat government taking steps against rising cases of 'black fungus' - here are the top news updates on the Covid-19 pandemic.

23 patients at Delhi's Hindu Rao Hospital, run by a civic body, reportedly left the facility without informing.

Ten states and Union Territories in India account for over 71% of all new cases.

Meanwhile, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, and Jammu & Kashmir extended restrictions amid high cases.

Watch the full video for the other updates on the spread of the Sars-CoV-2 coronavirus.