Candidate Conversations: Kathryn Garcia

CBS2 is holding in-depth conversations with the 2021 New York City mayoral candidates.
We are asking each of them the same questions, so you can compare.
Here’s Marcia Kramer’s interview with Democrat Kathryn Garcia.
CBS2 is holding in-depth conversations with the 2021 New York City mayoral candidates.
We are asking each of them the same questions, so you can compare.
Here’s Marcia Kramer’s interview with Democrat Kathryn Garcia.
Get to know a little bit more about candidate Kathryn Garcia in CBS2's Mayoral Minute.
CBS2 is holding in-depth conversations with the 2021 New York City mayoral candidates. We are asking each of them the same..