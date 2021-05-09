Candidate Conversations: Scott Stringer

CBS2 is holding in-depth conversations with the 2021 New York City mayoral candidates.
We are asking each of them the same questions, so you can compare.
Here’s Marcia Kramer’s interview with Democrat Scott Stringer.
CBS2 is holding in-depth conversations with the 2021 New York City mayoral candidates.
We are asking each of them the same questions, so you can compare.
Here’s Marcia Kramer’s interview with Democrat Scott Stringer.
Get to know a little bit more about candidate Scott Stringer in CBS2's Mayoral Minute.
There's new information related to allegations of sexual assault against New York City mayoral candidate Scott Stringer. CBS2's..