Six killed in shooting at Colorado birthday party

Six people were killed in a shooting during a birthday party at a Colorado Springs, Colorado, mobile home, according to police.
The suspected shooter – believed to be a boyfriend of one of the victims – is also dead, police said.
Seven people are dead after a man opened fire at a birthday party in Colorado.The shooting happened just after midnight Sunday..