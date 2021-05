Trump issues bizarre statement about Kentucky Derby winner

CNN’s Jim Acosta discusses former President Donald Trump’s statement about Kentucky Derby winner Medina Spirit with Jim Avlon and Margaret Hoover.

The racehorse tested positive for elevated levels of betamethasone, an anti-inflammatory corticosteroid that is allowed in horse racing at a certain level.

A postrace test detected 21 picograms per milliliter – more than double the legal threshold in Kentucky racing.