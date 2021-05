16 WAPT meteorologist Christopher Pipkin has the forecast for Jackson and Central Mississippi.

And here comes the rain.

It is going tobe coming in for the next few days foryour monday Tuesday Wednesday.

Someflash flooding could be possibleanywhere from 2 to 5 inches in greaterin some areas.

Be sure to stay tuned tothe forecast.

Saying into the seventiesthough, coming into your thursdayfriday, we start to clear out and backin the seventies next weekend.

Lookingnice into those lower eighties.

Moredrier weather.

