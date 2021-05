Chemical spill reported after crash on I-85, troopers say

GOOD EVENING.I’M TAGGART.HOPE WE START TONIGHT WITHBREAKING NEWS AT A FRANKLINCOUNTY INTERSTATE.85 IS SHUT DOWN EVACUATIONS AREUNDERWAY AFTER A CHEMICAL SPILLPUBLIC SAFETY OFFICIALS TELLINGUS A COMMERCIAL VEHICLEOVERTURNED AT MILE MARKER 160AROUND 520 THIS EVENING ANDCAUSED TO START LEAKING CHEMICALMETHYL ACRYLATE THE NATIONALLIBRARY OF MEDICINE SAYS THECOLORLESS LIQUID IS HIGHLY TOXICBY INHALATION INGESTION OR SKINABSORPTION.THEY HAVE EVACUATED A HALF MILERADIUS AROUND.CRASH SITE.WE KNOW HAZMAT CRUISE ARE ONSCENE, BUT THE CLEANUP COULDTAKE HOURS FOR NOW THOUGH THATINTERSTATE IS CLOSED FROM EXIT154.EXIT