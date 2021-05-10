Skip to main content
Tuesday, May 11, 2021

How many will be fully vaccinated by September

Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida
Duration: 00:28s 0 shares 1 views
How many will be fully vaccinated by September
A new model says it could be 185 million Americans by September.

REENTER THE ATMOSPHERE SOONAFTER LIFTOFF, NORMALLY OVERWATER, AND DON’T GO INTO ORBIT.ACCORDING TO A MODEL...185-MILLION AMERICANS WILL BEFULLY VACCINATED AGAINST TCORONAVIRUS BY SEPTEMBER.BUT VACCINE HESITANCY COULDCONTRIBUTE TO A WINTER SURGE.FOR THE FIRST TIME SINCE OCTOBER-- THE SEVEN-DAY AVERAGE OF NEWCOVID CASES IN THE U-S HASFALLEN TO 45-THOUSAND PER DAY.THIS COMES AS PZIFER-BIONTECHANNOUNCE

