Minke whale rescued in Thames

A small whale has been freed after it became stranded along the River Thames in south-west London on Sunday evening.Hundreds gathered at Richmond Lock and Weir after the whale, believed to be a Minke and between three to four metres long, became stuck on the lock's boat rollers.Footage posted from the scene showed the whale finally being freed at about 1am, when it was taken to a safer location to be assessed for injuries.