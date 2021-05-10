‘Israel will send team of experts to help India amid Covid crisis’: Envoy Ron Malka

Israel’s Ambassador to India Ron Malka said they will be sending a team of experts to help the country tackle the second wave of Covid-19.

"We are sending teams of experts to India.

For example, we are going to send a team for rapid testing, and a team to develop very easy producing oxygen concentrators.

India also received the second consignment of Covid-19 medical aid from Israel.

The flight with 1300 oxygen concentrators, 400 ventilators and other medical equipment landed in UP’s Ghaziabad.

"This equipment that we sent is from the heart of the people of Israel to the heart of India.

Organisations from private sectors and companies are also collecting equipment and sending it to India," Malka added.

