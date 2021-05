Delhi metro services to remain suspended till 5 am on May 17

Amid crippling COVID-19 situation in national capital, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on May 09 announced that metro rail services will remain suspended till 5 am on May 17.

Delhi entered into an extended period of lockdown with strict restrictions to further curb the COVID surge.

Positivity rate of Delhi dipped to 23% from 35% amid lockdown restrictions.