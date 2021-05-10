COVID: Coimbatore remains silent amid two-week lockdown

COVID-19 cases continue to rise in Tamil Nadu and in view of it, a two-week lockdown has been imposed in the state to contain the spread of infection.

On May 10, streets in Coimbatore remained silent and deserted.

However, all grocery shops will continue to work until 12 noon during the lockdown period.

On May 09, TN Govt in its first meeting stressed on strict COVID-19 containment measures to rein in the virus.

With 28,897 new COVID cases, Tamil Nadu reported highest-ever single day spike on May 09.