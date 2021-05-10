ŠKODA FABIA - Speech by Thomas Schäfer

ŠKODA presented the new, fourth-generation FABIA in a dynamic show at the virtually recreated DOX Centre for Contemporary Art in Prague.

Twenty-two years after the ŠKODA FABIA made its debut, the Czech car manufacturer is lining up the fourth generation of its popular small car.

It is now based on Volkswagen Group’s modular MQB-A0 platform and is the most spacious car within its segment, boasting further improved comfort features and numerous advanced safety and assistance systems. Classic and appealing brand qualities, such as value for money, high levels of functionality, and a plethora of Simply Clever features, make the new FABIA a true ŠKODA.