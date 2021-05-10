A woman burst out into a desperate cry at an airport in northern China after the delayed plane stops her trip to see her sick husband.
Woman bursts into desperate cry after delayed plane stops her from seeing sick husband
Credit: Newsflare STUDIODuration: 00:44s 0 shares 2 views
A woman burst out into a desperate cry at an airport in northern China after the delayed plane stops her trip to see her sick husband.
In the video filmed in Linyi, the woman burst into a rage of tears at the terminal of the Qiyang International Airport.
It’s understood that her husband suffered from a brain attack and went into a coma in their home town, 1,700 kilometres away from Linyi.
The plane was seriously delayed without a specific departure time.
The video was filmed on May 8 and provided by local media.