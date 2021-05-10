Woman bursts into desperate cry after delayed plane stops her from seeing sick husband

A woman burst out into a desperate cry at an airport in northern China after the delayed plane stops her trip to see her sick husband.

In the video filmed in Linyi, the woman burst into a rage of tears at the terminal of the Qiyang International Airport.

It’s understood that her husband suffered from a brain attack and went into a coma in their home town, 1,700 kilometres away from Linyi.

The plane was seriously delayed without a specific departure time.

The video was filmed on May 8 and provided by local media.