Huge raccoon climbs into fridge in search of his favourite food and refuses to leave

Chubby raccoon Mark eats at the family dinner table, nicks the cat's food if he fancies it - and raids the fridge for his favourite shrimp treats.Three-year-old Mark shares a home with Sveltana Schwabenlandt, 34, and his pet friends Shizik the Cat and Luna the dog.But if there is no obvious food around to eat - or pinch - Mark just gets stuck into the fridge and chows down on shrimps.Sveltana films Mark's antics as he plays with his cat and dog friends, eats from plates, drinks from glasses and, as this hilarious footage shows, climbs into the fridge.Mark goes to the fridge in search of his favourite food, grabs a snack and then refuses to move from his chilled spot in the fridge.Sveltana, from Orsk, Russia, said: "Mark is a very smart raccoon and he knows very well where to find food!

He loves shrimps, and he knows shrimps are in the fridge!"First, he climbs onto the windowsill then from there he's into the refrigerator!

He does so every day!"The cat and the dog immediately run to the same place, as Mark dumps food for them!

Mark treats everyone!"Mark stays in the refrigerator until he eats everything he likes!"I use scotch tape to close the refrigerator, but it's useless.

He tears off the tape!"Shizik and Luna are just glad that Mark feeds them too!

I have to lure him out of the fridge with cookies!

You have to find a trick to get him out of the refrigerator!"