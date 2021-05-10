Huge raccoon climbs into fridge in search of his favourite food and refuses to leave

Chubby raccoon Mark eats at the family dinner table, nicks the cat's food if he fancies it - and raids the fridge for his favourite shrimp treats.

Three-year-old Mark shares a home with Sveltana Schwabenlandt, 34, and his pet friends Shizik the Cat and Luna the dog.

But if there is no obvious food around to eat - or pinch - Mark just gets stuck into the fridge and chows down on shrimps.

Sveltana films Mark's antics as he plays with his cat and dog friends, eats from plates, drinks from glasses and, as this hilarious footage shows, climbs into the fridge.