Dorries: Scotish independence vote divisive and distracting

Mental Health Minister Nadine Dorries says First Minister Nicola Sturgeon should focus on helping the country recover from the Covid pandemic rather than pushing for a second Scottish independence referendum.

She added a vote would be "divisive, expensive, and distracting".

Report by Alibhaiz.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn