Hundreds of noisy white parrots invade a road in Australia

This is the moment hundreds of noisy white parrots invaded a road in Australia.

Footage shows the corella birds feeding on grass seeds that grew on the lawn beside a road in Cranbourne East City, Victoria on May 4.

Resident Dino Maugeri was about to leave the house in the morning when he found the feathered creatures in their neighbourhood.

He said: ‘I was surprised when l opened my garage door to see so many beautiful Corellas eating on my front lawn.

I breed birds myself and love birds.’ Just last week, a huge flock of corellas were seen taking over a a street in New South Wales with to feed on grass while the others perched on cars and roofs of homes.