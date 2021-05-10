Brave rescuer pulls wild civet from well in northwestern India

A brave rescuer climbed down the steep walls of a well in northwestern India recently to save a wild civet that was trapped at the bottom.

A brave rescuer climbed down the steep walls of a well in northwestern India recently to save a wild civet that was trapped at the bottom.

Akash Jadhav from Animal Rescue Society responded to a call from locals on April 28 and travelled to the water source in Ahmednagar with his team.

The mission was fraught with danger because civets are ferocious with sharp teeth and claws.

Nawaz Shaikh descended the well in a harness and risked bites and scratches to catch the civet with his bare hands.

The animal was taken the surface and immediately released unharmed.

“There are many superstitions about civet cats.

As there was a chance of someone harming it we had to rescue it immediately.

Nawaz is brave and was up to the dangerous task,” said Jadhav.