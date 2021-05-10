Man in PPE plays guitar for his father with COVID-19 at Indian hospital

A man in full personal protective equipment played the guitar for his father who is suffering from COVID-19 at a hospital in western India.

A man in full personal protective equipment played the guitar for his father who is suffering from COVID-19 at a hospital in western India.

Footage from May 8 shows Mehul Vaghela playing the guitar while his father rests in a hospital bed in Gujarat.

Vaghela said: "Music is good for health and it brings positivity, so I am trying to relax my father as well as other patients."