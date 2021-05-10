A man in full personal protective equipment played the guitar for his father who is suffering from COVID-19 at a hospital in western India.
Man in PPE plays guitar for his father with COVID-19 at Indian hospital
Credit: Newsflare STUDIODuration: 00:41s 0 shares 1 views
A man in full personal protective equipment played the guitar for his father who is suffering from COVID-19 at a hospital in western India.
Footage from May 8 shows Mehul Vaghela playing the guitar while his father rests in a hospital bed in Gujarat.
Vaghela said: "Music is good for health and it brings positivity, so I am trying to relax my father as well as other patients."