Monday, May 10, 2021

Man in PPE plays guitar for his father with COVID-19 at Indian hospital

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO
A man in full personal protective equipment played the guitar for his father who is suffering from COVID-19 at a hospital in western India.

Footage from May 8 shows Mehul Vaghela playing the guitar while his father rests in a hospital bed in Gujarat.

Vaghela said: "Music is good for health and it brings positivity, so I am trying to relax my father as well as other patients."

