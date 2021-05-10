Kangana 'waiting to be banned' from Instagram| Sonakshi Sinha and Genelia Deshmukh receive first dose of COVID-19 vaccine

Actress Kangana Ranaut, whose Twitter account has been permanently suspended, said on Monday that she is waiting to be banned from Instagram, claiming it would be a badge of honour for her.Actors Sonakshi Sinha and Genelia Deshmukh on Monday received the first jab of the coronavirus vaccine.

The actors took to social media to share the update.Megastar Amitabh Bachchan has donated Rs.

2 crore for the Covid care facility at Rakab Ganj Gurudwara in Delhi.Actor Vijay Varma, who rose to fame playing Moeen in "Gully Boy", has shared the look of his "new wife" and it's not what you imagine!

#Kanganaranaut #sonakshisinha #geneliadeshmkh #covidvaccine #bigb #vijayvarma