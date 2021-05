Tiny homes offer a home-like experience for rescue dogs

HOMES FOR PEOPLE..BUT HAVE YOUHEARD OF "TINYHOMES" FOR RESCUEDOGS?OUR NICOLECAMARDA CHECKSBACK IN WITHMERIDIAN CANINERESCUE TO SEE HOWTHE CONCEPT ISWORKING SEVERALMONTHS LATER."WE'RE TRYINGREALLY HARD TOMAKE THETRANSITION FROMUS TO A FOREVERHOME AS SEAMLESSAND EASY ON THEDOGS AS IT CANPOSSIBLY BE."THESE TINY HOMESBUILT BY MERIDIANCANINE RESCUEVOLUNTEERS - GIVERESCUE DOGS ALOWER STRESSLIVING EXPERIENCETHAN A TYPICAL 4 BY8 METAL KENNEL."THE DOGS AREREALLY ARE MORERELAXED IN THATENVIRONMENT AND ITHINK IT SEEMSMORE FAMILIAR TOTHEM ESPECIALLYTHE ONES WHO HAVEBEEN SURRENDEREDHERE.

THIS IS ANENVIRONMENT THATLOOKS A LITTLE BITMORE LIKE HOMEVERSUS 4 BY 8METAL KENNELS ANDTHOSE SORTS OFTHINGS SO IT'SGIVEN US SOMEOPTIONS FORREDUCING STRESSAND GIVING THEM AMORECOMFORTABLE STAYWHILE THEY AREWITH USEACH HOME HASWINDOWS WITHCURTAINS, ANDFURNITUREDEPENDING ONWHAT THE DOGNEEDS.

THE IDEACAME TO STAFFAFTER SEEING TINYHOMES BEING BUILTFOR PEOPLE."WE'VE HAD THEIDEA TO TRY ANDREPRISE SOME OFTHEIR HOUSING SO ITMORE CLOSELYRESEMBLES A HOMEENVIRONMENT SOWE THOUGHT TINYHOUSES MIGHT BETHE WAY TO GO."" NOT HAVING THEMIN ROWS OF FOUR BYEIGHTS WHERETHEY'RE SORT OFSURROUNDED BYOTHER DOGS WEREALSO MAY BESTRESSED THAT HASHELPEDCONSIDERABLY"THE TINY HOMES ARE8 BY 8 - SO DOUBLE ATYPICAL KENNEL.AND STAFF SAYS THISPLUS ALONG WITHQUIET SPACES HAVEREALLY HELPED THEDOGS THROUGHTHEIR STAY ATMERIDIAN CANINERESCUE"IT REALLY HELPSTHE ENTIREPOPULATION TO BECALM AND QUIETAND KIND OF GETTHROUGH THIS ANDSO IT'S HELPEDQUITE A BIT HAVINGA NEW DESIGNHERE"NICOLE CAMARDA,IDAHO NEWS 6