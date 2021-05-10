Hunting dogs used to locate leopard that had escaped from zoo in China

Footage shows several hunting dogs were taken out to find the leopard at large.

Hunting dogs used to locate a leopard that had escaped from a zoo in southern China.

Footage shows several hunting dogs were taken out to find the leopard at large.

Later a young leopard was found in the forest next to the Jinyuan Villa in Zhejiang province, which escaped from the Hangzhou Wild Animal World.

The leopard was successfully captured with the use of anaesthesia.

The leopard was then seen waking up from anaesthesia in a cage.

After examination, the cub was deemed healthy and it has been returned to Hangzhou Wildlife Zoo.

According to the vice mayor of Hangzhou, three leopards had escaped on April 19 and so far two of them have been found and returned to the zoo.

The three leopards escaped while staff were cleaning the cage.

The video was filmed on May 8 and provided by local media.