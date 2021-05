EKU holds in-person graduation ceremonies

UNIVERSITY ISHOLDING IN-PERSONGRADUATIONCEREMONIES.

THISMORNING,GRADUATES IN THECOLLEGE OFJUSTICE AND SAFETYWALKED ACROSSTHE STAGE.

LEX 18'SALEX VALVERDETELLS US WHAT THEMOMENT MEANT TOSTUDENTS."IT WAS A CHILLY,BUT SUNNY ANDCLEAR MORNINGFOR TODAY'S FIRSTGRADUATIONCEREMONY AT EKU.IT WAS HELDOUTDOORS AT ROYKIDD STADIUM."STUDENTS FROMTHE COLLEGE OFJUSTICE AND SAFETYDONNED THEIR CAPSTHE COLLEGE OFJUSTICE AND SAFETYDONNED THEIR CAPSAND GOWNS ASFAMILIES WATCHEDFROM THE STANDS.UNDER COVIDREGULATIONS,EVERYONE WOREMASKS.

AS THEPANDEMIC BROUGHTCHALLENGES ANDCHANGES TO THEACADEMIC YEAR,STUDENTS SAYBEING ABLE TO TOCOME TOGETHERFOR THIS CEREMONYWAS IMPORTANT.""I KNOW A LOT OFUS HAVE KIND OFGOTTEN THROUGHNEW HARDSHIPSOVER THE LASTFEW YEARS,ESPECIALLY BEINGCOOPED UP,ONLINE LEARNING,EVERYTHING LIKETHAT, SO BEINGABLE TO JOIN MYCOLLEAGUES ANDCELEBRATE THISMOMENT IS.

THISIS THE END FORUS.""I GRADUATED LASTYEAR, BUT I DIDN'TGET TO WALKBECAUSE OF THEPANDEMIC, SOTHEY SENT ME ANEMAIL LAST MONTHAND ASKED ME IF IWANTED TO WALKWITH THE CLASS OF2021, SO I WAS SOEXCITED AND SAIDYES.""EKU WILL HOLDTWO MORECEREMONIESTODAY FOR THECOLLEGES OFHEALTH SCIENCESAND OF BUSINESSAND TECHNOLOGY.AND THERE WILL BETWO IN-PERSONCEREMONIES HELDTOMORROW.

