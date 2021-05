UP: Many dead bodies found floating in Yamuna in UP's Hamirpur, linked to Covid-19?| Oneindia News

Horror gripped Locals in Uttar Pradesh's Hamirpur district after they spotted dozens of bodies floating on the river Yamuna on Sunday, leading to panic among the residents even as speculation grew about the bodies being of those villagers who succumbed to coronavirus.

#Yamuna #Covid19 #BodiesFloating