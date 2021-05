Butte sells out of pasties in Our Lady of the Rockies fundraiser

Volunteers make more than 500 pasties a day for Our Lady of the Rockies maintenance

A FUNDRAISER FER THE OUR LADYOF THE ROCKIES STATUE THATWATCHES OVER THE MINING CI.TYMTN'S JOHN EMEIGH CHECKS IN ONTHE TASK...AND TRIES HIS HANDAT IT.END THE WEEK HAMMERING OUTMORE THAN 500 PASTIES A DAYSAY ITDO IT TO RAISE MONEY FOR THEMAINTENANCE OF THE OUR LADOFYTHE ROCKIESTATUE THATOVERLOOKS BUTTE.

SARA SPARKS:KSI MYSELF HAVE BEEN DOING ITSINCE 2.

IVACATION AND COME AND HELPTHEM MAKE PASTIES EVERY YEAR,BECAUSE I LOVE TO SEE HERSHINE.

EMEIGH: IT TAKES PLENTYOF TEAMWORK TO MAKE THIS MANYPASTIES.

SPARKS: WE STARTPEING POTATOES AND THEONIONS, AND THEN WE HAVEANPEOPLE THAT CUT UP BOTHPOTATOES AND ONIONS, AND ROLLTHE DOUGH OUT ANH KE THEHEPASTIES AND THEN WE HAVEPEOPLE THAT MAKE SURE THEY GETCOOKED AND TN THEY GETBAGGED AND OUT TO THE PELEOPWHO HAVE ORDERED THEM.

EMEIGH:ITSINGING: WE ARE FAMIE , IEGOT ALL MY SISTERS AND ME.ARKS: THE VOLUNTEERS AREWONDERFUL AND THE AMAZINTHG EMIS WE HAVE VOLUNTEERS THAT ARE85 YEARS OLD.

EMEIGH: ATTHE SECRET TO A GREAT PASTY?TANA WILCOX: THE DOUGH,ABSOLUTELY THERU CST.

YOUDONEMEIGH: I GAVE PASTY MAKING ATRY AND DLOOKS.

INOT BAD?

I THINK A MINER WOULDENJOY THIS.

SPARKS: PEOP DOLEIT FOR DIFFERENT REASONS, TBUI BELIEVE IN THE STATUE, IBELIEVE THATE HE BRINGS GRACETO BUTTE AND I LIKE TO SEE HERLIT UP AT NIGHT TO REMIND METHATTHE GRACE TO MOVE FORWARD.

THE GROUP HAS ALREADY FILLED ALL THEIR 25- HUNDRED ORDERS FOR THIS YEAR, SO YOU HAVE TO WAIT UNTIL NEXT YEAR TO ORDER.