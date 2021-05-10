TSA reports record number of travelers over weekend amid pandemic

Americans are taking to the skies again.
The Transportation Security Administration says on Friday a record 1.7M travelers were screened at security checkpoints in airports around the country.
About 1.64 million people were screened at U.S. airports Thursday, the busiest day for air travel since March 2020, the early days..
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Friday said fully vaccinated people can safely travel at "low risk" but..