Skip to main content
Global Edition
Monday, May 10, 2021

TSA reports record number of travelers over weekend amid pandemic

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas
Duration: 00:20s 0 shares 2 views
TSA reports record number of travelers over weekend amid pandemic
TSA reports record number of travelers over weekend amid pandemic

Americans are taking to the skies again.

The Transportation Security Administration says on Friday a record 1.7M travelers were screened at security checkpoints in airports around the country.

MEGA TOYS.AMERICANS ARE TAKING TOTHE SKIES AGAIN.THE T-S-A SAYS ON FRIDAY,A RECORD ONE-POINT- SEVENMILLION TRAVELERS WERE SCREENEDAT SECURITY CHECKPOINTS INAIRPORTS AROUND THE COUNTRY.IT WAS THE BUSIEST DAY OFTRAVEL SINCE MARCH OF LAST YEARWHEN LOCKDOWNS STARTED GOING INPLACE.DESPITE THE RECENT BOOST,AIR TRAVEL IS STILL NOT ANYWHERE

Advertisement

Related news coverage

Explore

More coverage