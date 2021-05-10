Ethereum Soars Above $4,000 for the First Time

Ether, the Ethereum blockchain's digital token, hit a new high record on May 10.

It is the second-largest cryptocurrency behind bitcoin.

According to Coin Metrics, ether now has a total market value of $476.3 billion, .

While bitcoin holds at $1.1 trillion.

Ether has seen a rise in popularity as more mainstream investors seek to diversify their portfolios with cryptocurrency.

Additionally, many NFTs, or non-fungible tokens, run on Ethereum.

Ethereum is currently being upgraded in an attempt to keep up with the boom in activity.

The upgrade should provide faster transaction times and reduce the amount of power needed for those transactions