Jeweller combines wedding rings into one for man who lost his wife

This jeweller based in South Darenth, UK, filmed as he combines the wedding rings belonging to a man and his late wife.

Mr Trueman asked the filmer to combine their rings into a new one he could wear.

The footage filmed on May 5 shows the two rings being melted down before being crafted into a new ring.

The filmer told Newsflare: "Mr Trueman lost his beloved wife and wanted their wedding rings, making them into one new ring that he could wear.

"I specialise in making cremation ash jewellery, memorial jewellery and recycling clients jewellery into new pieces."