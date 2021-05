Angelina Jolie Reveals The Skill She Learned For 'Those Who Wish Me Dead'

Angelina Jolie plays a survival expert compelled to protect a young boy from a pair of assassins in "Those Who Wish Me Dead".

While speaking to ET Canada's Cheryl Hickey, Jolie reveals the one skill she really had to sharpen on set.

Her co-stars Finn Little and Medina Senghore discuss the intense filming process.