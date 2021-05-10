Seth Rogen Does ‘Not Plan’ on Ever Working With James Franco Again

Over the years, Franco has been at the center of numerous sexual misconduct allegations.

In April 2021, Charlyne Yi accused Rogen of enabling Franco’s predatory behavior on the set of ‘The Disaster Artist.’.

Rogen recently spoke to ‘The Sunday Times’ about his current relationship with Franco.

He addressed Yi’s accusations, saying he would never “knowingly put someone in a situation” with an abuser.

What I can say is that I despise abuse and harassment and I would never cover or conceal the actions of someone doing it, or knowingly put someone in a situation where they were around someone like that, Seth Rogen, to 'The Sunday Times'.

He also expressed “regret” over a 2014 ‘SNL’ sketch he did that joked about Franco messaging an underage girl.

I do look back at a joke I made on Saturday Night Live in 2014 and I very much regret making that joke.

It was a terrible joke, honestly, Seth Rogen, to 'The Sunday Times'.

Rogen went on to say that he has not worked with Franco since ‘The Disaster Artist’ and “[does] not plan to” work with him in the future.

He also confirmed that the demise of their working relationship was intentional and “not a coincidence.” .

No.

It is not a coincidence … I don’t know if I can define [our personal relationship] right now during this interview.

I can say it, um, you know, it has changed many things in our relationship and our dynamic, Seth Rogen, to 'The Sunday Times'