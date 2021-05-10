Apple TV+ to Stream Oprah and Prince Harry’s Mental Health Docuseries

Apple TV+ has officially announced the long-awaited docuseries from Oprah Winfrey and Prince Harry.

The pair’s mental health-centered show, ‘The Me You Can’t See,’ will be available to stream starting May 21.

According to Apple’s announcement, Oprah and Prince Harry will “guide honest discussions” about mental health and emotional well-being.

They will also candidly discuss their own “mental health journeys and struggles.”.

Now more than ever, there is an immediate need to replace the shame surrounding mental health with wisdom, compassion, and honesty.

Our series aims to spark that global conversation, Oprah Winfrey, via Instagram.

We are born into different lives, brought up in different environments, and as a result are exposed to different experiences.

But our shared experience is that we are all human.

The majority of us carry some form of unresolved trauma, loss, or grief, which feels -- and is -- very personal, Prince Harry, via ‘Entertainment Tonight’.

‘The Me You Can’t See’ will feature guests such as Lady Gaga, Glenn Close, celebrity chef Rashad Armstead and NBA star Langston Galloway.

