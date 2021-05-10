How the US can protect its democracy

One of US President Joe Biden's biggest challenges in 2021 is to protect the country's treasured democracy.

It's been under global scrutiny after the Capital Building in Washington DC was stormed by protesters in January.

They refused to accept Donald Trump's election defeat.

Though the US's democratic institutions did hold - for some people around the world, watching the recent events and violence in the US drew comparisons with similar situations back home.

We asked people in Afghanistan, Kenya and South Sudan for their take on the US’s standing in the world right now.

For context - Afghanistan, which was invaded by US forces in 2001, has had a string of contested elections.

Most recently in 2019, both election candidates claimed victory, amidst claims of vote rigging.

Kenya has had a similar experience, along with political violence.

South Sudan recently suffered a seven year long civil war.

Video Journalist: Olivia Le Poidevin