Crews respond to fire near homeless encampment on Mack Road

GOING ON.YEAH WELL THINGS ARE A LOTMORE CALM RIGHT NOW ACTUALLYAND I'M STANDING HERE RIGHTWHERE THE FIRE WAS RAGING JUSTABOUT AN HOUR AGO AND NOW HERECOMES THE TIME TO DO A LITTLERECONNAISSANCE IN A BIT OFINVESTIGATION.

THIS IS WHEREIT HAPPENED SO THIS ISENCAMPMENT FOR A WHILE HERE ONTANGERINE AVENUE RIGHT BENEATHTHIS BRIDGE.

AND WHEN THEY GOTTHE PHONE CALL THIS MORNING ATAROUND 8 O'CLOCK.

THEYINITIALLY THOUGHT IT WAS FOR AWAS FOR A GAS FIRE.WE DON'T DEAL WITH A WHOLELOT OF GAS LEAKS THAT AREACTUALLY A FIRE THAT'S THAT'SHAPPENING.

SO THE MAINPRIORITY WAS PUT ANYTHING ITWAS ON FIRE AROUND THAT AREAOUT AND THEN WE HAD A WATERCURRENT NOT TO SHIELD THETREES THAT WERE IN THESURROUNDING AREA FROM THEMCATCHING FIRE.THE PG E ALSO AHEAD AND DUGDOWN TO THE GAS LINES IN WITHPLANTS JUST IN TIME FOR THEFIRE GOT OUT OF CONTROL ANDTHEY WERE ABLE TO GET THISCONTAINED IN ABOUT AN HOUR ANDHALF.

SO THE REAL THING THATTHEY'RE CONCERNED ABOUT RIGHTNOW IS THE CURRENT CONDITIONOF THE BRIDGE.

I MEAN THAT'S ALOT OF HEAT THAT PUT THAT WASPUT OUT DURING THIS FIRE.

ITIS A CONCRETE BRIDGE, BUT YOUNEVER KNOW JUST THE STRUCTURALINTEGRITY OF IT.

SO THEY'REGOING TO HAVE THIS PLACEBLOCKED OFF THIS AREA BLOCKEDOFF.

FOR A COUPLE MORE HOURSSO PEOPLE IN THE AREA THEADVICE IF YOU DO LIVE HEREAROUND TANGERINE AVENUE THEREIS GOING TO BE SOME BLOCKAGEOVER HERE ON THE ROADWAYS.

BUTOTHER THAN THAT I THINKEVERYTHING MORE SECURE.EVERYTHING IS FINE, IT LOOKS ALOT BETTER THAN HOW WAS IT ANYOU UPDATED IF THERE ARE ANYMORE INFORMATION TO PASS LIVEHERE ON TANGERINE AVENUEMELANIE TOWNSEND FOX 40 NEWS.ALL RIGHT THANK YOU SO MUCH