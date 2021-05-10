Skip to main content
Global Edition
Monday, May 10, 2021

Catching vibes! Bride and dad decide to interrupt wedding dance for unorthodox game of catch

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO
Duration: 00:21s 0 shares 2 views
Catching vibes! Bride and dad decide to interrupt wedding dance for unorthodox game of catch
Catching vibes! Bride and dad decide to interrupt wedding dance for unorthodox game of catch

At Sarah's wedding in Montego Bay, Jamaica, she and her dad could not think of a song that truly fit them for their father-daughter dance.

At Sarah's wedding in Montego Bay, Jamaica, she and her dad could not think of a song that truly fit them for their father-daughter dance.

They wanted to do something that would not make either of them feel awkward.

They decided to do something that was natural for them and played catch to Center Field by John Fogerty for that very special day on November 23, 2019.

Explore