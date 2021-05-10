Catching vibes! Bride and dad decide to interrupt wedding dance for unorthodox game of catch

At Sarah's wedding in Montego Bay, Jamaica, she and her dad could not think of a song that truly fit them for their father-daughter dance.

They wanted to do something that would not make either of them feel awkward.

They decided to do something that was natural for them and played catch to Center Field by John Fogerty for that very special day on November 23, 2019.