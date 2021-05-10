Transgender Health Protections Restored in US, Reversing Trump Admin Order

The reinstatement of the Obama-era protections was announced by Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra on May 10.

Fear of discrimination can lead individuals to forgo care, which can have serious negative health consequences, Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra, via Associated Press.

Everyone — including LGBTQ people — should be able to access health care, free from discrimination or interference, period, Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra, via Associated Press.

The Trump administration limited the protections by defining "sex" as "the gender assigned to one at birth.".

Reversing the Trump-era order is in line with last year's 6-3 Supreme Court ruling ... ... which affirmed that workplace discrimination protections include transgender and homosexual individuals.

The Department of Health and Human Services will now prioritize complaints of discrimination in health care based on gender identity and sexual orientation.

Recent data shows that the number of individuals who identify as transgender in the U.S. exceeds 1.5 million.