5 Health Foods That Can Make IBS Worse

Irritable bowel syndrome affects 10 to 15% of the population.

These 5 healthy foods could trigger a flare-up.

1.

Garlic is known to rapidly ferment in the gut without getting absorbed properly.

2.

Avocados should be avoided to better manage IBS symptoms. .

3.

Whole wheat, high in insoluble fiber, can worsen symptoms.

The milk sugar lactose and the protein casein should be avoided, which rules out most dairy.

5.

Cruciferous vegetables such as kale, Brussels sprouts and cauliflower may worsen gas and bloating.