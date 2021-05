Brother of shot priest visits grave ahead of Ballymurphy inquest findings

Patsy Mullan visits the grave of his brother Fr Hugh Mullan in Portaferry, Northern Ireland, on the eve of the publication of the findings of the Ballymurphy inquests.

Fr Mullan was among 10 people shot dead in west Belfast 50 years ago in August 1971.Findings will be published on May 11 following fresh inquests into the fatal shootings in disputed circumstances involving the Army in west Belfast 50 years ago.