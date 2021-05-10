Kentucky Derby: Famed trainer Bob Baffert tells CNN he is being vilified for horse racing controversy

Kentucky Derby winning trainer Bob Baffert tells CNN’s Carolyn Manno that he is definitely being vilified after his colt Medina Spirit tested positive for elevated levels of betamethasone following the “Run for the Roses.” Medina Spirit’s victory at Churchill Downs has been thrown into question as the investigation into the alleged doping continues.
Kentucky Derby winner's trainer speaks out after doping allegations
Bleacher Report AOL
