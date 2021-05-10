Kinzinger says McCarthy dismissed warnings about post-election violence

Rep.
Adam Kinzinger (R-IL) says he warned House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) that the rhetoric from his Republican colleagues could lead to violence prior to the January 6 US Capitol riot.
CNN’s Manu Raju reports.
