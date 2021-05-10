Teenager stirs family drama with new money-making hobby: ‘You have a right to ignore it’

A 16-year-old boy is arguing with his big sister over his future aspirations.He asked Reddit’s “Am I the A******” forum for help managing the situation.

The teenager is a YouTuber who streams video games and does music tutorials.When his older sister found out she dismissed it as just his hobby.

He told her off, but the fight made her upset.

Now he isn’t sure what to do.“I told her that what I do with my life isn’t any of her business and to stop judging what she has little experience in,” he wrote.I don’t want our parents getting involved so I guess I need to figure out if I’m really the a****** or not” .Reddit users were on the brother’s side in this sibling rivalry.“She has a right to her opinion and you have a right to ignore it,” a user suggested.“Ignore her and do your own thing,” another said