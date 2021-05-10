Gal Gadot Says ‘Justice League’ Director Joss Whedon ‘Threatened’ Her Career

Gal Gadot Says ‘Justice League’ Director Joss Whedon ‘Threatened’ Her Career.

Gal Gadot Says ‘Justice League’ Director Joss Whedon ‘Threatened’ Her Career.

On May 8, ‘Wonder Woman’ star Gal Gadot spoke to Israeli outlet N12 about her time filming ‘Justice League.’ .

On May 8, ‘Wonder Woman’ star Gal Gadot spoke to Israeli outlet N12 about her time filming ‘Justice League.’ .

She specifically spoke about director Joss Whedon and alleged that he “threatened [her] career.”.

He kind of threatened my career and said if I did something, he would make my career miserable …, Gal Gadot, via Fox News.

Gadot did not elaborate on the issue but said she “took care of it.” .

She released a similar statement in the past, telling 'The Hollywood Reporter' that her issues with Whedon were “handled” by Warner Bros.

.

I had my issues with [Whedon] and Warner Bros.

Handled it in a timely manner, Gal Gadot, via Fox News.

Gadot also previously lent her support to ‘Justice League’ co-star Ray Fisher when he accused Whedon of “abusive” behavior on set.

.

Joss Whedon’s on-set treatment of the cast and crew of Justice League was gross, abusive, unprofessional, and completely unacceptable, Ray Fisher, via Twitter