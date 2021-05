Meghan Markle Wears Necklace In Honour Of Her Daughter During 'Vax Live'

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were just a few of the famous faces to attend Global Citizen's "Vax Live: A Concert to Reunite the World" over the weekend.

The Duchess of Sussex set the tone for the event with her powerful statements and an eye-catching accessory she wore to honour the imminent arrival of her baby girl.